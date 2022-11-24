N.Y. Rep.-Elect Santos to Newsmax: Thanksgiving Shouldn't Be Unattainable

Thanksgiving dinner isn't something that should be unattainable, but it is for too many Americans this year, and that's why a good economic policy is needed in Washington, D.C., Rep.-elect George Santos said on Newsmax Thursday, after posting a tweet showing the cost for dinner for eight in his household came to $237.91 this year.

"As my Twitter fans pointed out, that's a bargain," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report," explaining that he got his turkey for free after spending a certain amount at the store. "The reality is, I'm not complaining about the price for myself. I'm really talking about everyone else out there. There are a lot of people who can't afford a dinner for 8, for 10, for 6, that surpasses 100 bucks."

Such price increases, he said, are the reason good economic policy that improves the supply chain so it can meet demand is needed, and that means "reducing regulation and taking away red tape from industry and allowing people to excel."

However, the Biden administration isn't getting that, "and that's why I look very much forward to serving in this majority so we can deliver that relief back to the American people," Santos added.

Meanwhile, Santos has been going through congressional orientation in Washington, D.C., and said he's found what he's learning to be "enlightening."

"When you're running for office and you're thinking I'm going to get there. I'm going to start running to do legislation, and it doesn't quite work that way," said Santos. "There's a lot of rules you need to become acclimated with, and it's been a very enlightening process, understanding the pace of how Congress operates now."

However, the GOP conference has passed a set of rules to make conducting business smoother and "You're going to see a much faster-operating Congress, a much more efficient and transparent operating Congress versus the one under Nancy Pelosi's reign, so I love very much forward to being part of this majority where we're going to get stuff done for the American people."

Santos also said Thursday that he believes current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., will be the next speaker, even though he has opposition from Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

"The way that I'm understanding that is, What are our options?" he said. "Are we really going to end up passing over the gavel back to Democrats when we have the majority? This is very procedural at this point, but I think at the end of the day, what are we going to do?

"We're just going to let the speakership go away from us? McCarthy is going to be the next speaker of the House. You can write that down on a piece of stone, and you'll you can cash it in on Jan. 4. I'll pay you for it."

