Poll: Americans Prefer to Talk Turkey Without Politics

Most Americans don't want to talk politics at the Thanksgiving table, according to a new poll.

A whopping 77% of Americans say Thanksgiving get-togethers are not the time to discuss politics, a new Axios/Ipsos Two Americas Index survey found, with Republicans (81%) more likely to say this than Democrats (74%).

Among people spending time with their family on Thursday, just 31% say they probably will talk about the midterms and 58% say they won't.

Democrats (41%) are more likely to talk politics with family members than Republicans (29%), the survey found.

"Arguing about politics may be Americans' least favorite Thanksgiving activity, but it may actually serve an important function in our body politic," said Cliff Young, Ipsos' president of U.S. Public Affairs, Axios reported.

"People who engage in these kinds of discussions across the aisle are more likely to accept the legitimacy of elections."

A total of 59% of Americans say they agree with their family on most current political issues, with Republicans and Democrats equally (67%) saying this.

Republicans (58%) are more likely than Democrats (48%) to report that they've had a meal with someone of another party in the past year.

Independents (59%), meanwhile, remain most likely to report not sharing a meal with someone of a different political affiliation in the past year, or ever, compared to Democrats (52%) or Republicans (42%).

The survey found that most independents (66%) feel they have little to nothing in common with either major party, something virtually unchanged since September (65%).

The survey was the groups' first since the midterms in which Republicans won a House majority in the next Congress despite a disappointing overall showing.

Poll results showed mixed feelings about the election.

About two in five (41%) respondents say they are relieved by the results of the midterms (59% of Democrats, 38% of Republicans), compared to 50% who say they're worried by the results of the election.

This Axios/Ipsos Poll was conducted Nov. 18-21 among 1,005 adults by Ipsos on their online survey panels. It was weighted on age, gender, race/ethnicity, education, and location to be nationally representative.