George Norcross to Newsmax: NFL Considers US-Israel Flag 'Obscene'

George Norcross, a longtime southern New Jersey businessman and political official who was removed from Sunday's football game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia after displaying an American-Israeli flag from his luxury suite, told Newsmax on Tuesday he was ejected because the NFL considers those flags "obscene," while allowing support for other causes like Ukraine and Black Lives Matters.

"When we presented the flag to both sides of our box to other fans and officials, which would include Eagles officials, we were applauded," Norcross, the executive chair of Conner Strong & Buckelew and former Camden County Democratic Party chair, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"There was no opposition, but apparently now the leadership of the Eagles and the NFL have decided that flying the American flag and Israeli flag is considered obscene under their terms," he added.

Norcross, who has threatened to sue the NFL and the Eagles over his removal from the game, said that he's "sorry to say that Americans are not going to support the fact that the United States flag and an Israeli flag are deemed obscene."

He said he and others in the private box decided they wanted to hang the flag from the box to "make this statement of support, just as the Eagles and the NFL and others have supported other civic and social causes, including this most recent season, the tragedy going on in Ukraine, where the Eagles and the NFL asked their patrons to pray for the citizens of Ukraine."

But when it came to the American-Israeli flag, "people started coming in and suggesting we take down the banner, which we declined," said Norcross.

He said in a statement Sunday that he was "cited for" displaying an item that was deemed "obscene or indecent or otherwise inappropriate," that the flag should not have been ripped down, and that the NFL and Eagles had both issued "public statements strongly supporting Israel following the October 7th attacks."

Monday on Newsmax, he pointed out that over the last decade some significant controversial actions that have taken place in the nation's NFL stadiums, including "Black Lives Matter and other social conflicts that went on involving social groups and otherwise, including players that took a knee during the National Anthem."

Still, he said, his flag was ordered to be removed from a "public stadium in which they had determined that this flag of both countries was obscene."

A stadium official said Sunday that flags are prohibited at the Philadelphia stadium via a "longstanding policy" and that Norcross was removed because he became "verbally and physically abusive" with stadium security, not because of his flag.

"When one of their rent-a-cop thugs decided to grab me and put my arm behind my back and started to drag me out of the box, you better believe I became verbal," said Norcross.

He added that family and friends in the box, and people in adjacent boxes, could see what was going on.

"I was dragged out of there like I was some thug," Norcross said. "The gentleman ripped the flag up like it was something not to be respected."

Meanwhile, even though he's threatening to sue the Eagles, he said he remains an enthusiastic fan of the team.

"I'm going to continue to support our team and hope that we win a Super Bowl this year, but we're making a statement, and Americans need to stand up for Israel," he said.

