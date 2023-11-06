Gal Gadot Plans Screening of IDF Footage Showing Hamas Atrocities

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot plans to screen footage provided by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showing the brutal acts of Hamas terrorists committed during the Oct. 7 invasion of Israel.

Israel's 124 news outlet announced a Hollywood screening of the 47-minute footage for a select audience of celebrities and influential personalities.

Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, who spearheaded the initiative, confirmed to 124 that Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, "helped make this possible."

"As a filmmaker, I swore that these images of October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them," he added. "Because now the denial begins - it is a fake, it is not a fake (…) We cannot pass by in silence."

Nattiv highlighted the broad spectrum of viewers attending the screening.

"People who have film experience, so we can show them this crazy document that is reminiscent of the films created about the Holocaust."

The initial plan is to host a single screening for 120 viewers, with potential additional screenings based on its reception.

The video content is said to be deeply disturbing and has already been watched by numerous foreign journalists and Israeli Knesset members.

The footage will be showcased under the title "Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre" in Los Angeles and New York this week, according to The Wrap, which noted that one of the screenings will take place by invite only Wednesday at the Museum of Tolerance.

According to reports, the footage, which was mostly filmed by Hamas terrorists, includes murder, mass rapes and beheadings of Jewish people as well as the massacre at the Nova music festival. The American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League are helping to organize the screenings.

Nattiv shared a redacted image of the invitation on social media Sunday, captioning the post "Because the world needs to know. #neveragainisnow"