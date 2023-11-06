N.J. Businessman 'Removed, Assaulted' Over US-Israel Flag at Eagles Game

A longtime influential southern New Jersey businessman and political official was removed from Sunday's NFL Game at Lincoln Financial Field after displaying an American-Israeli flag from his luxury suite.

George Norcross, 67, was confronted by security workers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

"Yesterday, I was forcibly removed and assaulted by the non-police security staff of Lincoln Financial Field and the Eagles/NFL for refusing to remove a 3' x5' American and Israeli flag I'd hung off the box I was sitting in," Norcross said in a statement shared by The Echo Group, LLC.

"As a longtime passionate fan and season ticket holder, I have watched the Eagles/NFL make clear and strong statements on numerous important civil justice issues and ethnic and world conflicts, including supporting the people of Ukraine, so as a strong supporter of Israel — a country which was viciously attacked by the terrorist group Hamas less than a month ago — I thought it was an important statement to make."

A video showing Norcross being confronted by security officers was posted X.

The clip shows Norcross yelling at a security guard before being led away by several others. The first security officer then reaches down and tears off the flag.

The New York Post reported that a stadium official said flags have been prohibited at the stadium in a "longstanding policy." The official added that Norcross was removed from the stadium after he became "verbally and physically abusive."

Norcross has a different take.

"It remains unclear why the Eagles/NFL believe that the US-Israeli flag should be deemed 'obscene or indecent' or otherwise inappropriate — which is what I was cited for — and should therefore be ripped down despite both issuing public statements strongly supporting Israel following the October 7th attacks," said Norcross, who added he was considering taking legal action against the NFL, the Eagles and the security company.

"I urge other supporters of Israel to make their feelings known to the team and the NFL just as they have to universities like Penn and Harvard."

George Norcross' brother, Donald Norcross, is a U.S. Congressman for New Jersey's 1st District. The lawmaker joined a congressional delegation to visit Israel just three days after Hamas launched its deadly attack on Oct. 7.

"There is no dispute: On October 7th, Hamas murdered innocent Israeli civilians, raped women, and butchered children, and continues to hold hostages. I believe Israel has the right to defend itself, just as the United States did following the September 11th attacks and I will remain a proud and vocal defender of its right to do so," George Norcross said.

"Americans have the right to peacefully protest, but that does not include the right to threaten people with bodily harm or even death."

George Norcross is a former Camden County Democratic Party chairman and has been a prominent political leader in New Jersey for more than 30 years.