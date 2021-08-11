Rep. Garbarino to Newsmax: NY Legislators Should Still Vote to Impeach Cuomo

The New York State Assembly could still vote to impeach outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and that should happen to prevent him from seeking public office again in the state, Rep. Andrew Garbarino said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"Well, I spent eight years in Albany as a member of the New York State Assembly and something we always like to say is there are 150 members of the State Assembly and about 140 never even liked Gov. Cuomo because of the way he treated people and the way he handled situations," said the New York Republican on Newsmax's "National Report." "If the Judiciary Committee continues its work, which they should, I think they could still impeach the governor on several of these items."

He added that if Cuomo is found guilty on the impeachment charges, the state senate could then rule that "he could never run for office again in the state of New York, and I think that's something they should do."

Meanwhile, the 2022 race for governor will be full of Democrats wanting to take Cuomo's place, as the nominations won't take place until next February, leaving plenty of time for people to join the race, said Garbarino.

"I could see this turning into a four-or-five-way primary," including candidates like Attorney General Letitia James, whose report accusing Cuomo of multiple instances of sexual harassment led to his resignation announcement this week, Garbarino said. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is not seeking reelection to his current job, could also run, he added.

There are also several Republicans who could run, said Garbarino, but his favorite is Rep. Lee Zeldin, who he thinks would be a "phenomenal" governor.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will take over as governor in two weeks after Cuomo leaves, and Garbarino said her biggest problem will be in dealing with the legislature because "very liberal Democrats" hold supermajorities in both chambers.

"I think she's got to come in, put her foot down and say we're not extending the eviction moratorium, which expires on Aug. 31," said Garbarino. "We've got to fix this bail reform law, which you all pushed through, which is causing crime to go through the roof. I think if she wants to show that she can be a strong governor, she needs to put her foot down and stand up to the legislature right away."

Garbarino also talked about the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget bill already passed in the Senate this week, saying he doesn't think House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have the votes to pass the measures in the House.

"She rules that chamber and her party with an iron fist, so hopefully there are enough members of the Democratic side that will tell her no, we're not supporting this awful $3.5 trillion plan," said Garbarino.

