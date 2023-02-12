Rep. French Hill to Newsmax: Biden 'Gaslighting' Americans on Economy

President Joe Biden was "gaslighting" the American people with his claims of a stronger economy during his "misleading lecture" with the State of the Union address, during which he said the economy is strong and that he has created jobs, Rep. French Hill said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Between December and this past January, 2.5 million jobs were cut from the rolls across the country," the Arkansas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." When he said families are better off, my families in Arkansas are making an average family income of about $44,000, and inflation is taking an additional bite of $7,500 per year from our families."

In addition, "wages are not growing faster than inflation, which was a comment that he made during that talk," said Hill, adding that such claims are "frustrating to members of Congress because we want to work together with the president for a stronger economy, more opportunities for our families."

Biden has also claimed that only the rich will be targeted in upcoming tax hikes, but Hill, the vice chairman of the House Financial Services Committee agreed Sunday with Newsmax that the taxes are targeting people making an average income or even less.

"That's why the first bill that [Speaker] Kevin McCarthy brought to the House floor was to rescind the funding for the 87,000 new IRS agents," he said, referring to the agents funded through the Democrats' year-end bill in December.

He further pointed out the Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan congressional committee, has released a study saying that 70% of people who will be targeted through Biden's proposals will be those making less than $400,000, not more, as Biden has insisted.

"We don't even have to take the joint tax committee's word for it," he said. "He's proposed looking at every Venmo transaction over $600, so what you're reporting is true, frustrating, and that's why we repealed the funding for those 87,000 agents."

