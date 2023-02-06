×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: irs | tax season | inflation reduction act | agents | congress | saturdays

IRS Announces Special 'Saturday Hours' For 2023 Tax Season

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 06 February 2023 08:44 PM EST

The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday that tax centers throughout the nation will be open for "special Saturday hours" this tax season.

Taxpayer Assistance Centers in dozens of states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, will be open for in-person help with tax return questions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, and May 13, according to the agency.

"These Saturday openings are part of the extra steps the IRS is taking to make a difference for taxpayers," Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O'Donnell said in the release. "IRS employees are working hard to help people by making improvements across our operations. These walk-in locations are critical, and funding from the Inflation Reduction Act is allowing us to add more employees across the nation to better assist taxpayers this filing season and beyond. These special Saturday hours will help people get the services they need."

No appointments are needed, and taxpayers should go to a special IRS web page to see the latest information on the special Saturday hours, the agency said.

The agency said that 40 of the offices are scheduled to be open this Saturday for the first day of the four-month event, and another 18 will be open on March 11, and people are encouraged to check on their local office availability before going to the center.

According to the release, the offices can help taxpayers with questions about their returns or audits, or help in resolving tax problems.

If there is not someone who can help in the office, the individual can get a referral for some specialized services, the agency said.

Those using the offices should bring a current government issued identification, Social Security cards, and individual taxpayer identification numbers for themselves and everyone in the household, any related documents or letters from the IRS, and a copy of the tax return that assistance is needed for, the agency said.

The offices can provide their usual routine services but cannot accept cash payments.

While the offices do not prepare tax returns, the IRS website has links for people to go to prepare returns.

The extra hours are funded through the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act that is allowing the agency to hire an additional 87,000 IRS agents over the next 10 years with $80 billion, Forbes reported in August.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday that tax centers throughout the nation will be open for "special Saturday hours" this tax season.
irs, tax season, inflation reduction act, agents, congress, saturdays
389
2023-44-06
Monday, 06 February 2023 08:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved