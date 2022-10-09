Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Biden's Nuke Comments Endanger National Security

President Joe Biden's warnings that Russia will unleash an "armageddon" with the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine both conveyed his fears and created a situation that is "dangerous for our national security," Fred Fleitz, the vice-chair of the America First Policy Institute Center for American Security, said Sunday on Newsmax.

"The people of the world weigh every word the president says so very carefully, Fleitz, a Newsmax contributor and former chief of staff to the National Security Council, commented on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "That's why these gaffes by Biden are a big deal. We're not facing armageddon if Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. As horrible as that would be, it is not comparable to the armageddon we faced in the Cuban Missile Crisis. It just isn't."

Biden last week, while speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said the risk of nuclear "armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

Biden not only shouldn't have said what he did, but he also said he doesn't see how Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons without it becoming an armageddon, which conveyed his "incompetent" foreign policy.

Further, Fleitz said he doesn't think there will be a military response even if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders the use of nuclear weapons in Russia.

"There can't be," he said. "We're not going to attack Russia…we would ratchet up the sanctions, go to China and India in other nations to isolate Russia, but we're not going to start a global nuclear war if tactical nukes are used in Ukraine, that doesn't make any sense."

It would also be the "end of Putin's regime" if he orders nuclear weapons to be used, said Fleitz.

"I don't think his generals would support that for very long," he said. "The Ukrainians would keep fighting, and I think the popular resistance to the war would increase. But we can't contemplate escalating this to Putin, possibly using nuclear weapons against Europe. The United States. Europe doesn't want that, and it won't support the use of an attack on Russia, either, if tactical nukes are used in Ukraine."

In other matters, Fleitz discussed the decision by OPEC+ to reduce oil production by 2 million barrels a day, calling it a "snub to President Biden, who has treated the Saudis badly."

"They knew this would have a significant effect on the November midterm election," he said. "Saudi Arabia has been handled badly from the Biden administration from day one, and now they're seeing the consequences."

The Saudis are also sending a message to the Biden administration that they don't like the talks about returning to the Iran nuclear deal or his moves to "manipulate oil prices" by releasing oil from the national strategic reserves when there is no emergency, said Fleitz.

