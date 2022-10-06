US Spends $290 Million on Drug Supply to Treat Radiation Sickness

The Biden administration is purchasing a drug supply to treat radiation sickness, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced.

The acquisition comes at a time when Russia President Vladimir Putin is threatening to use nuclear weapons during his country's war in Ukraine.

Putin late last month warned the West that he isn't bluffing over using all the means at his disposal to protect Russia's territory, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to Russia's nuclear capability.

HHS said the purchase of the drug Nplate from Amgen USA Inc. is not connected necessarily to Putin's threats.

"This purchase is part of long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response [ASPR] to better prepare the U.S. for the potential heath impacts of a wide range of threats to national security including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, pandemic, and emerging infectious diseases," an HHS spokesman said.

"Under Project BioShield contracts, ASPR's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority [BARDA] supports development of diagnostics, vaccines, and treatments to respond to the potential health impacts of such threats, and when development is successful, purchases the products for national preparedness."

HHS said Nplate, purchased by BARDA for $290 million in Project BioShield designated funding, will maintain the drug supply in vendor-managed inventory.

"This approach decreases life-cycle management costs for taxpayers because doses that near expiration can be rotated into the commercial market for rapid use prior to expiry and new doses can be added to the government supply," HHS said on its website.

Nplate is approved to treat blood cell injuries that accompany acute radiation syndrome (ARS), otherwise known as radiation sickness.

ARS occurs when a person's entire body is exposed to a high dose of penetrating radiation, reaching internal organs in a matter of seconds. Symptoms of ARS injuries include impaired blood clotting as a result of low platelet counts, which can lead to uncontrolled and life-threatening bleeding.

Nuclear ramifications in Ukraine became a heightened issue late last month when a Russian missile blasted a crater close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, damaging nearby industrial equipment but not hitting its three reactors. Ukrainian authorities denounced the move as an act of "nuclear terrorism."