Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: UNGA Will Be 'Israel Hate-Fest'

Fred Fleitz, former chief of staff of the National Security Council, told Newsmax on Monday that the upcoming United Nations General Assembly will be "another Israel hate-fest" due to the country's recent attacks against Lebanon.

The UNGA is set to meet for its annual general debate session starting in New York City this week. The focus of this year’s session is "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations."

The session comes just after Israel launched new attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

"Israel has always gone to extraordinary lengths to protect civilians when it conducts this operation and has done so in Gaza," Fleitz said on "National Report." "You would not know that from the mainstream media.

"But what's going to happen at the General Assembly? It's going to be another Israel hate-fest. We're going to see states from all over the world condemning Israel for attacking Hezbollah, which started this war with Israel."

Fleitz added: "Hezbollah could stop the war at any time and, I think, it eventually will be forced to since it's losing its fighters, it's losing its missiles, it's losing its military capability."

He added that the reason the fighting has yet to end "is there's no influential world leader to bring this to closure."

Fleitz faulted President Joe Biden, saying his "weakness is driving this."

Fleitz predicted that "with a strong U.S. president in the White House in January, which I think will be [former President] Donald Trump, if this war isn't over by then, I think there's potential to bring it to a close very quickly."

