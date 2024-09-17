Fleitz to Newsmax: Beepers Likely Easier Than Phones for Explosives

Warfare where beepers could explode is much more likely than a cell phone being caused to blow up, former Trump National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Tuesday, regarding pagers used by hundreds of Hezbollah members almost simultaneously exploding in Lebanon and Syria.

"Let's talk about what happened here," Fleitz told "Prime News." "Pagers are fairly primitive devices. They have large battery cases with batteries. They're usually held together with screws."

Fleitz surmised that the Israelis were able to construct a small electronic component with a high explosive that could be inserted into the battery compartment, or possibly reconstructed a battery to put a bomb inside.

However, it would have been much more difficult to do with cell phones, since phones are sealed, and while it's not impossible to open them and insert an explosive, it "would be very difficult, and to do it 8,000 times would be really hard."

"Another advantage that the Israelis had here is that because these are very old devices, if they came in a box that wasn't sealed, that wouldn't seem unusual. They were probably sitting in a warehouse… somewhere for a long time," Fleitz said.

Fleitz then emphasized that putting a bomb in a phone "would be very difficult, very expensive, and frankly, very unlikely."

