Franklin Graham to Newsmax: Israel's Tragedy Could Hit US

The Rev. Franklin Graham told Newsmax Sunday that events similar to what's transpiring in Israel could happen in the United States.

"Our politicians are off the charts crazy, and I don't understand it. But this — what you're seeing in Israel — could happen here one day," Graham, the CEO of Samaritan's Purse, told Greta Van Susteren.

The United States recently reported 232,972 southwest border encounters for the month of August. A number of reports from the past year say that a deluge of military-age men, not just from Latin America but from China and other parts of the world, are filing in.

