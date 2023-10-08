×
Tags: franklin graham | israel | border | southwest

Franklin Graham to Newsmax: Israel's Tragedy Could Hit US

By    |   Sunday, 08 October 2023 06:37 PM EDT

The Rev. Franklin Graham told Newsmax Sunday that events similar to what's transpiring in Israel could happen in the United States.

"Our politicians are off the charts crazy, and I don't understand it. But this — what you're seeing in Israel — could happen here one day," Graham, the CEO of Samaritan's Purse, told Greta Van Susteren.

The United States recently reported  232,972 southwest border encounters for the month of August. A number of reports from the past year say that a deluge of military-age men, not just from Latin America but from China and other parts of the world, are filing in.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas

