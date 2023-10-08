Jim Jordan: First Action as Speaker Is Directive Helping Israel

A House speaker must be put in place as soon as possible to give Republicans someone they can unite around, particularly as the hostilities continue to climb in the war in Israel, and Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the two Republicans vying for the seat, said Sunday that his first action if he wins will be to ensure Israel has what it needs to win its battle against the Hamas invaders.

"We need to give Israel the time, the space, the resources so that they can win and win decisively and send a message to these evil people who did this to our great friend and great ally, the state of Israel," the Ohio Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo.

He added that he has spoken with David Friedman, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, and House Foreign Affairs Chair Michael McCaul, R-Texas, about the need to get together and ensure the resources are there to support Israel.

"There is a special bond between the state of Israel and the American people," Jordan said. "We need to make sure we continue that and help them win this as quickly as possible."

He added that there is a concern that there will be a push to have Israel "restrain themselves," but the attacks by Hamas were "intentional evil actions."

Jordan pointed out that the assaults started on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, also a surprise attack on Israel by its Arab neighbors that started on Oct. 6, 1973.

"We need to make sure that they have what they need to win and send a message to stop this kind of ridiculous stuff and take action against these people who are doing these terrible things," said Jordan.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the speaker's race, Jordan said he's running because he believes he is the "one candidate who can unite our conference and then go tell the American people what we're doing and why it's important to their family, to their community, to their small business."

The American people, he added, are hungry for leadership and are not seeing it from the Democrat-controlled White House and Senate.

"House Republicans need to unite and show the country that we're fighting for them," he said. "Think about what they see every day, crime in the streets, 10,000 illegals coming across the border every single day, the price of food, what it costs to put gas in their car…we need to come together and show the American people we're fighting for the things they care about."

Meanwhile, Jordan said his first directive as speaker, if elected, will be a resolution on the floor to support Israel, and that should get bipartisan, full support from the U.S. government.

After that, the next order of business will be to deal with the spending bill and the continuing resolution ending Nov. 17, Jordan said.

"I will outline a plan that I think we have to have when we walk out of that room next week," he said. "We have got to have 218 votes for a Republican speaker and we have got to have 218 votes for how we deal with Nov. 17 when the funding bill for the government comes due.

"We need to have a plan for how we're going to deal with that, and I will outline that in front of my colleagues Tuesday when we get together."

Jordan is vying with Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., for the speakership, and he said he feels good about the support he's getting in the conference.

Meanwhile, Jordan chairs the House Judiciary Committee and a subcommittee investigating the weaponization of government agencies, and he said that if he's elected as speaker, his work will continue under a new chair, including a potential subpoena of Hunter Biden.