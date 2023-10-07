Israeli General: IDF Preparing for Hezbollah to Join War

A top Israeli general reportedly has said that the Israel Defense Forces is preparing for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to join in the war on Israel once ground operations begin in the Gaza Strip, according to reports from an online open-source intelligence monitor.

"The Chief of the Israeli Defense Forces Northern Command has stated that they are preparing for Hezbollah to Join the War once Ground Operations begin in the Gaza Strip and that they are moving Forces to the North to Defend against that Eventuality," the post from ISNTdefender said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The IDF Northern Command on the Border with Lebanon has been ordered to a State of Maximum Combat Readiness," the monitor also posted, without naming its sources.

The Northern Command is led by Major General Ori Gordin, according to the IDF. Newsmax has not been able to independently confirm that the comments about Hezbollah came from him.

However, an IDF spokesman, who was not named, confirmed that the Israeli army is on high alert in the northern sector, reports Axios.

"Whoever is going to attack us on the northern front will pay a heavy price," the spokesperson said.

IDF soldiers fired on Hezbollah terrorists Saturday who approached the northern border from Lebanon near Metula, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Hezbollah, which like the Palestinian militant groups has vowed to destroy Israel, praised Saturday's attacks by Hamas into Israel, reports The Wall Street Journal, quoting Arab media sources.

Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah said the attacks serve as a warning against other countries recognizing Israel.

"It sends a message to the Arab and Islamic world, and the international community as a whole, especially those seeking normalization with this enemy, that the Palestinian cause is an everlasting one, alive until victory and liberation," he said in a statement.

Several Arab countries, beginning with the United Arab Emirates, opened diplomatic relations with Israel in 2020 as a result of the Abraham Accords reached when former President Donald Trump was in the White House. Saudi Arabia has also been holding talks with the United States about normalizing relations with the Israeli government.

Hezbollah says it is in direct contact with Hamas leaders, reports The Times of Israel.

The terror group also called on Arab and Muslim people around the world to promise their support to Hamas and the Palestinian people and said that armed fights are the only way to confront "aggression" from Israel.

Hezbollah also called on Israel's government to learn lessons taught by the "Palestinian resistance."

A security source told Israel-based i24NEWS that the Lebanese army removed a concrete structure Thursday that crossed the line into Israeli territory and said that the item belonged to Hezbollah, which intended to use it as an observation post.

The source said IDF surveillance detected the beginning of construction work near the "blue line" Wednesday night and remained in constant surveillance of the area and the concrete infrastructure, which was intended to be used by Hezbollah as a foundation of a structure.

"We removed the infrastructure even before construction began on the building, which we believe was to be used as an observation post by the terrorist organization Hezbollah," the source told i24NEWS. "We emphasize that the concrete infrastructure did not pose a risk to any Israeli citizen or town."

Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's top military adviser said Saturday that Tehran supports the attacks by Hamas against Israel on Saturday and will back the Islamist fighters "until the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem," reports Politico.

The comments, made by Yahya Rahim Safavi, a former commander of the country's Revolutionary Guards, are expected to raise more suspicion that Tehran helped support Hamas in the attacks.

The assault came four days after Khameini posted on X that "the usurper regime is coming to an end. Today, the Palestinian youth and the anti-oppression, anti-occupation movement in Palestine is more energetic, more alive, and more prepared than ever during the past 70 or 80 years. God willing, the movement will achieve its goals."