Rev. Graham to Newsmax: Housing is First Issue for NC Hurricane Victims

The number one issue facing the victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina is housing, President and CEO of Samaritan's Purse, Rev. Franklin Graham, told Newsmax on Monday.

"Housing is still the number one issue," Graham told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"That's gonna be the number one issue for a long time. People's homes not only were damaged — in many cases were washed away or washed off their foundation, and can't be built back because the land's unstable or now it's in the floodplain or the floodway, and the county's not gonna let you build back in that area again. So, there's a lot of issues."

Graham added that he is currently providing people with gift cards to get turkeys for Thanksgiving. He also noted that his organization plans to build and furnish 500 homes and 500 mobile homes for the victims.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com