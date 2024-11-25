WATCH TV LIVE

Rev. Graham to Newsmax: Housing is First Issue for NC Hurricane Victims

By    |   Monday, 25 November 2024 09:13 PM EST

The number one issue facing the victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina is housing, President and CEO of Samaritan's Purse, Rev. Franklin Graham, told Newsmax on Monday.

"Housing is still the number one issue," Graham told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"That's gonna be the number one issue for a long time. People's homes not only were damaged — in many cases were washed away or washed off their foundation, and can't be built back because the land's unstable or now it's in the floodplain or the floodway, and the county's not gonna let you build back in that area again. So, there's a lot of issues."

Graham added that he is currently providing people with gift cards to get turkeys for Thanksgiving. He also noted that his organization plans to build and furnish 500 homes and 500 mobile homes for the victims.

Monday, 25 November 2024 09:13 PM
