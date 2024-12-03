WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: florida | house | seat | maga | matt gaetz | gene valentino | donald trump

Gene Valentino to Newsmax: I'm Team Player Trump Needs

By    |   Tuesday, 03 December 2024 05:08 PM EST

He's been a successful businessman, local political figure, and strong Donald Trump supporter.

Now Gene Valentino tells Newsmax's Chris Salcedo he wants Matt Gaetz's seat in Congress.

Valentino, a former Escambia County Commissioner, formally launched his campaign last week for the congressional seat left vacant by Gaetz, R-Fla., who retired.

The Gaetz seat, Florida's District 1, includes the state's panhandle and the city of Pensacola.

Valentino has garnered some big endorsements.

Tom Homan, President-elect Trump's new "border czar," endorsed Valentino last week.

"Tom Homan has spent his career protecting our borders and upholding the rule of law," Valentino said upon receiving the endorsement, noting he will make border security a top priority in Congress.

Valentino told Newsmax on Monday he is "the team player" Trump needs around him.

"Look, I'm a team player, and if he comes into my house, he'll see my wife has inundated our property with Trump paraphernalia all over the place," Valentino told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Mr. Trump's going to have a fine friend, and let's just say I understand the dilemma he's in trying to make everybody happy.

"But I do know one thing: He needs a team around him that's going to protect him."

Valentino said he decided to enter the highly sought-after seat because "we feel some of the folks have been ignored."

"We're going for this job not only to support Donald Trump, but to do so in a way that he hasn't experienced up until now," Valentino said.

Valentino was the founding president of CellularOne and has had a career as a serial entrepreneur and local conservative activist.

"Matt Gaetz fell on the sword for Donald Trump. And if you like what he did for Donald Trump, you'll love Gene Valentino," the candidate said.

"We're anxious to help President Trump push his agenda forward."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
He's been a successful businessman, local political figure and strong Donald Trump supporter. Now Gene Valentino tells Newsmax's Chris Salcedo he wants Matt Gaetz's seat in Congress.
florida, house, seat, maga, matt gaetz, gene valentino, donald trump
353
2024-08-03
Tuesday, 03 December 2024 05:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved