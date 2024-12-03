Gene Valentino to Newsmax: I'm Team Player Trump Needs

He's been a successful businessman, local political figure, and strong Donald Trump supporter.

Now Gene Valentino tells Newsmax's Chris Salcedo he wants Matt Gaetz's seat in Congress.

Valentino, a former Escambia County Commissioner, formally launched his campaign last week for the congressional seat left vacant by Gaetz, R-Fla., who retired.

The Gaetz seat, Florida's District 1, includes the state's panhandle and the city of Pensacola.

Valentino has garnered some big endorsements.

Tom Homan, President-elect Trump's new "border czar," endorsed Valentino last week.

"Tom Homan has spent his career protecting our borders and upholding the rule of law," Valentino said upon receiving the endorsement, noting he will make border security a top priority in Congress.

Valentino told Newsmax on Monday he is "the team player" Trump needs around him.

"Look, I'm a team player, and if he comes into my house, he'll see my wife has inundated our property with Trump paraphernalia all over the place," Valentino told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"Mr. Trump's going to have a fine friend, and let's just say I understand the dilemma he's in trying to make everybody happy.

"But I do know one thing: He needs a team around him that's going to protect him."

Valentino said he decided to enter the highly sought-after seat because "we feel some of the folks have been ignored."

"We're going for this job not only to support Donald Trump, but to do so in a way that he hasn't experienced up until now," Valentino said.

Valentino was the founding president of CellularOne and has had a career as a serial entrepreneur and local conservative activist.

"Matt Gaetz fell on the sword for Donald Trump. And if you like what he did for Donald Trump, you'll love Gene Valentino," the candidate said.

"We're anxious to help President Trump push his agenda forward."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com