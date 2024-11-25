Trump Endorses Florida CFO Patronis for Gaetz's House Seat

President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, a Republican, in the race to replace Matt Gaetz in the U.S. House.

Gaetz resigned from the House after Trump nominated him to be attorney general in the incoming administration. The former GOP congressman since has withdrawn from consideration to head the Justice Department.

"Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer for the Great State of Florida, has done a tremendous job as CFO, where he also serves as the State’s Fire Marshall, and as an important member of the Florida Cabinet. I hear that Jimmy is now considering launching a Campaign for Congress in Florida's 1st Congressional District!" Trump posted Monday on Truth Social.

"A fourth generation Floridian from the beautiful Panhandle, and owner of an iconic seafood restaurant, Jimmy has been a wonderful friend to me, and to MAGA. As your next Congressman, Jimmy would work tirelessly alongside of me to Grow our Economy, Secure our Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Strengthen our Incredible Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment.

"Should he decide to enter this Race, Jimmy Patronis has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, JIMMY, RUN!"

After Newsmax left a message with Patronis' office seeking comment about Trump’s endorsement, the CFO took to X.

"Put me to work, Mr. President! @realDonaldTrump I am here to serve," Patronis posted with a saluting emoji and Trump's full statement.

Newsmax’s John Gizzi reported Sunday that Patronis was the leading candidate for Gaetz's open seat.

Patronis, a native of Panama City, Florida, served in the state's House of Representatives from 2006 to 2014.

"I am strongly considering running for Florida Congressional District 1. We’ve got an historic opportunity to fight the swamp, end lawfare and return power back into the hands of Americans. #flapol," Patronis posted on X on Tuesday.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that April 1 will be the special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by Gaetz.

The primary for the special election will be Jan. 28.