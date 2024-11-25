Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: Gaetz Could Run for Florida Governor

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz might run for governor in the state after withdrawing his nomination for U.S. attorney general.

Gaetz last week bowed out as President-elect Donald Trump's nominee as members of Congress were debating whether to seek the release of the House Ethics Committee's report on allegations of sexual misconduct against Gaetz.

Gimenez told "Newsline" that Gaetz could return to Florida with the aim of running for the state's highest office.

"Could he run for Florida governor? Yeah," Gimenez said. "But I also see a bunch of other people running for Florida governor, so it's going to be a crowded field."

"We'll see how it all shakes out," Gimenez added, noting that he's "not a Gaetz fan" and criticizing him for leading the drive to push out former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., saying that Gaetz, "caused a lot of ruckus here in the House."

"Wish him luck, but he's not going to be running alone," Gimenez said.

