WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: carlos gimenez | governor | matt gaetz | florida | nomination | attorney general | withdraw

Rep. Gimenez to Newsmax: Gaetz Could Run for Florida Governor

By    |   Monday, 25 November 2024 02:20 PM EST

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz might run for governor in the state after withdrawing his nomination for U.S. attorney general.

Gaetz last week bowed out as President-elect Donald Trump's nominee as members of Congress were debating whether to seek the release of the House Ethics Committee's report on allegations of sexual misconduct against Gaetz.

Gimenez told "Newsline" that Gaetz could return to Florida with the aim of running for the state's highest office.

"Could he run for Florida governor? Yeah," Gimenez said. "But I also see a bunch of other people running for Florida governor, so it's going to be a crowded field."

"We'll see how it all shakes out," Gimenez added, noting that he's "not a Gaetz fan" and criticizing him for leading the drive to push out former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., saying that Gaetz, "caused a lot of ruckus here in the House."

"Wish him luck, but he's not going to be running alone," Gimenez said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday that former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz might run for governor in the state after withdrawing his nomination for U.S. attorney general.
carlos gimenez, governor, matt gaetz, florida, nomination, attorney general, withdraw
218
2024-20-25
Monday, 25 November 2024 02:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved