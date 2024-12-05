Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to Newsmax: Florida Is a Model for US Innovation, Prosperity

As President-elect Donald Trump continues to fill his Cabinet posts with nominees, many observers have noticed a healthy percentage are coming from Trump's home state of Florida.

That is because Florida has served as a model of "innovation and prosperity" the last several years and has "created a model" for the rest of the country to follow, Miami GOP Mayor Francis Suarez told Newsmax on Thursday.

"I think what it says is that we have created a model where we do three things and we do three things well, and I talk about this all the time: We keep our taxes low; we keep people safe; and we focus on American innovation and prosperity," Suarez told "Wake Up America."

In addition to the president-elect himself, his nominees for chief of staff in Susie Wiles, national security adviser Mike Waltz, Attorney General in Pam Bondi, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio all hail from the Sunshine State. Suarez said the reason there are so many people coming out of Florida is the state is representative of what Americans voted for.

"We have the lowest unemployment in America in Miami; we have the highest wage growth in America in Miami; and we have a record low in homicides," Suarez added. "In 1980, we had 220 murders. In Miami this year, with 25% more people, we have 25: 90% reduction.

"So we are creating a model here for how we should govern our country. And I think that is why the president, who has focused on picking people that are substantively right for the job, is choosing so many Floridians. And I think that's going to bode well for the country and for the world."

