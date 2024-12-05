Rep. Mark Alford to Newsmax: Hegseth Right Person to Head Defense

Pete Hegseth is the right man to lead President-elect Donald Trump's Department of Defense because "he's not inside the system right now," Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Hegseth has come under scrutiny since Trump said he would nominate the Army veteran and TV personality to head the defense post. Critics cite allegations of sexual misconduct and question whether the nominee is qualified for the job.

Hegseth is the best person to head the Defense Department, Alford told "Wake Up America" host Sharla McBride.

"Look, he's a decorated war hero. He knows how the military operates, and he's not inside the system right now," Alford said. "We've had enough with the people who have risen to points of being generals, which really turn into politicians at that point. We need someone from the outside.

"Pete is someone who has a clear optic of what needs to be done in the military to bring back, I think, No. 1, the respect for the military, cleaning out the DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] inside this bloated organization, fully audit and find out where the missing money is in the Pentagon."

Alford said he believes Hegseth will be confirmed.

"He spoke with us [Wednesday] at our luncheon for the Republican Study Committee, and the room was packed. [Former Minnesota] Sen. [Norm] Coleman was there as [was Tennessee] Sen. [Bill] Hagerty escorting him through the process," Alford said.

"But I tell you what, you've got to meet Pete in person and hear from him directly. I'm hoping that the senators who are still questioning his appointment to this position do talk with him with an open mind and hear his side of the story. It's quite compelling how he wants to get in and be a door kicker. That is what the president wants – a door kicker who is going to go in and clean out the Pentagon."

After saying he thought all of Trump's Cabinet nominees would be approved, Alford praised Trump's selection of former Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., to lead the IRS.

"I think one of the interesting picks [Wednesday], my friend Billy Long, the former congressman from Missouri, to head the IRS," Alford said. "Now, this is going to be quite exciting.

"You know, the Biden administration wanted to add 87,000 new IRS agents to go after everyday citizens, not big corporations, but everyday citizens to try to build the coffers of the U.S. Treasury. Billy Long is going to put a stop to that."

