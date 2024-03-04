Hassan-Nahoum to Newsmax: Hamas Refuses to Give Proof of Life

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told Newsmax on Monday that it is Hamas that is resistant to the terms of the proposed cease-fire as they not providing what Israel as asked for.

"Of course, there would be also Palestinian prisoners released, but apparently it's Hamas at the moment who are not providing Israel which is the name of the hostages to be released. They refused to do that. They refused to give us proof of life. They've refused medical assistance to our hostages," she said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

Earlier Monday, the White House pressed Hamas to accept the terms of the temporary cease-fire in Gaza which included a six-week pause to the fighting as well an exchange for some of the sick, elderly, and wounded hostages Hamas kidnapped on their Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

"And so, we are dealing with an enemy who unfortunately, does not abide by any rules," Hassan-Nahoum concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com