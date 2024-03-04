×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fleur hassan-nahoum | hostages | hamas | Israel | gaza | middle east | cease-fire

Hassan-Nahoum to Newsmax: Hamas Refuses to Give Proof of Life

By    |   Monday, 04 March 2024 08:06 PM EST

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told Newsmax on Monday that it is Hamas that is resistant to the terms of the proposed cease-fire as they not providing what Israel as asked for.

"Of course, there would be also Palestinian prisoners released, but apparently it's Hamas at the moment who are not providing Israel which is the name of the hostages to be released. They refused to do that. They refused to give us proof of life. They've refused medical assistance to our hostages," she said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren."

Earlier Monday, the White House pressed Hamas to accept the terms of the temporary cease-fire in Gaza which included a six-week pause to the fighting as well an exchange for some of the sick, elderly, and wounded hostages Hamas kidnapped on their Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

"And so, we are dealing with an enemy who unfortunately, does not abide by any rules," Hassan-Nahoum concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told Newsmax on Monday that it is Hamas that is resistant to the terms of the proposed cease-fire as they not providing what Israel as asked for.
fleur hassan-nahoum, hostages, hamas, Israel, gaza, middle east, cease-fire
212
2024-06-04
Monday, 04 March 2024 08:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved