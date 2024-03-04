×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hostages | hamas | war | israel | cease-fire | middle east | gaza

US Calls on Hamas to Accept Cease-Fire Terms

Monday, 04 March 2024 02:42 PM EST

The White House on Monday said a temporary ceasefire in Gaza was essential to a hostage deal and called on Hamas to accept the terms currently on the table, as talks to secure a truce proceeded in Cairo.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the United States still hoped to conclude a ceasefire-for-hostages deal by the start of Ramadan on March 10.

He said Hamas has yet to agree to the terms of a proposed ceasefire deal that would include a six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of some of the sick, elderly and wounded hostages taken by the Palestinian militants in their Oct. 7 assault on southern Israel.

Kirby also said the United States would airdrop more humanitarian supplies into Gaza and was exploring using a maritime option for getting in more aid. He said truck deliveries had been slowed by opposition from some members of Israel's cabinet.

"Israel bears a responsibility here to do more," he said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The White House on Monday said a temporary ceasefire in Gaza was essential to a hostage deal and called on Hamas to accept the terms currently on the table, as talks to secure a truce were underway in Cairo.
hostages, hamas, war, israel, cease-fire, middle east, gaza
164
2024-42-04
Monday, 04 March 2024 02:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved