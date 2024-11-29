Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Hopeful Putin Willing to Negotiate

Fred Fleitz, former National Security Council chief of staff, told Newsmax on Friday that “hope is the key word” to the forthcoming peace talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President-elect Donald Trump.

Fleitz joined “The Record With Greta Van Susteren” to discuss Putin’s comments on Thursday that Trump is “intelligent” and “will find a solution” to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Hope is the key word here,” Fleitz said, pointing to Trump's official involvement in trying to settle the conflict after he takes office in January.

“Now, I don't believe a lot of the things Putin says. I'm hopeful because he says he's willing to enter negotiations,” Fleitz told guest host Bianca de la Garza. “There's going to have to be a lot of negotiations. There's going to have to be some tough deal-making. I think President Trump working with his special envoy, Keith Kellogg, we have a good chance of getting a deal, but it is not going to be easy.”

Fleitz also assailed President Joe Biden’s handling of the conflict to date.

“We currently have a president who never talks about any of the conflict. Isn't that remarkable? All he wants to do is send weapons endlessly to Ukraine. There's no plan to end the war. There's no plan for Ukrainian victory,” Fleitz said.

