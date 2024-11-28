President Putin: Trump Is In Danger

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes President-elect Donald Trump is in danger as he awaits his Inauguration this coming January.

"What was most striking ... was not even that absolutely uncivilized means of struggle were used against Trump, absolutely uncivilized, up to and including attempted murder, and more than once,” Putin said at a press conference in Kazakhstan Thursday.

He then added ominously, "By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now."

Taking questions for over an hour before departing from the CTSO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Summit, he lambasted how Trump was treated in the run-up to the 2024 election.

"The biggest thing for me was that while attacking [Trump] as part of the election campaign, they not only subjected him to humiliating, unfounded judicial proceedings but also bashed his family, his children too. Even common thugs don't do that here," Putin said.

Putin described the attacks on Trump as beyond gangsters since they "don’t target women and children but leave them alone."

He continued: "It’s men that fight with each other. But these people did target [the family]. It’s just vile, another clear sign of the moral decline of the current U.S. political system.”

This year alone Trump has survived two assassination attempts, one in July when a gunman nearly killed the former president at a Butler, Pa. rally.

In September a second assassination attempt was thwarted when Secret Service discovered a man armed with a rifle on Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course as the president golfed.