WH Spokesman to Newsmax: Americans Trust Trump

Deputy White House press secretary Harrison Fields told Newsmax on Thursday that President Donald Trump is doing what he was elected to do, "and the American people trust him."

Fields told "Newsline" that Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement is just another day in the life of the man who set out to change America.

"He wasn't elected to follow the status quo," Fields said. "He's been disrupting Washington since the day he walked down that escalator in Manhattan, and he's doing it again now, and the American people trust him on this because he did it effectively in his first term."

Fields said China's negative reaction to the latest Trump tariff announcement is no surprise. He said considering China's position in the world, it's easy to understand why China called Trump a bully.

"Well, this is typical of China. China is probably one of the worst offenders of trade policy, really around the whole globe," he said. "The things that they do when it comes to trade barriers, currency manipulation, and of course, just the brass tacks of tariffs on our goods is unacceptable. And we've taken particular interest in the abuse of China of the United States, of our workers and of our goods, and President Trump is putting his foot down."

Every negative comment about Trump's economic strategy, Fields said, should be viewed as comparing the status quo to the new America.

"It's something he's been supporting for over three decades. He decided to stand with the United States of America and our working class. Something that most presidents have ignored for decades. These things aren't easy to do. It would have been easy for President Trump to go along with the status quo. He wasn't elected to follow the status quo."

