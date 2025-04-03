Trump Declares Tariff 'Operation' Over, Touts Positive Outlook

President Donald Trump voiced optimism in a social media post pointed at the skeptics of his sweeping tariffs, declaring the financial outlook for the country will be "bigger, better, and more resilient than ever."

"The operation is over! The patient lived, and is healing. The prognosis is that the patient will be far stronger, bigger, better, and more resilient than ever before. Make America Great Again!!!" Trump posted in all caps on his Truth Social platform Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Trump announced his much-anticipated reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries designed to reset global trade and return manufacturing to the United States. Financial experts around the globe have warned of dire economic consequences as result of a tariff war, with other countries expected to respond accordingly to protect their interests.

Declaring Wednesday "Liberation Day," Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all imports, regardless of their country of origin.

During his announcement on the White House lawn, Trump displayed a chart detailing the specific tariffs the U.S. will impose on each country contrasted with the current tariff imposed on the U.S. For example, China will be hit with a 34% tariff to offset the current 67% tariff charged to the U.S., and products from the European Union will be given a 20% tariff to counteract the 39% tariffs currently levied on American goods.

The markets reacted strongly Thursday morning, with many European companies taking an early hit as the regional Stoxx 600 index was down 2.3%.

While the Trump administration remains adamant the tariffs will yield positive results for Americans, there are plenty of skeptics within his own party. On Wednesday evening, four Republican senators voted with the Democrats to help pass a resolution to end Trump's emergency declaration on fentanyl that is at the forefront of the president's tariffs on Canada.