Rep. Drew Ferguson to Newsmax: Biden Budget 'Misplaces Priorities'

Rep. Drew Ferguson, R- Ga., told Newsmax Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s proposed 2023 budget is a "misallocation of funds" that shows "misplaced priorities."

"I think there is a misallocation of funds," Ferguson said during an appearance on "American Agenda" Wednesday.

"And in the Biden budget, we are spending a lot of money on ‘Green New Deal’ stuff in our military, buying electric vehicles. We’re pushing money into the wrong areas."

Biden unveiled his $2.7 trillion spending plan on March 28.

"Budgets are statements of values, and the budget I am releasing today sends a clear message that we value fiscal responsibility, safety and security at home and around the world, and the investments needed to continue our equitable growth and build a better America," Biden said in a statement Monday. "My budget will make investments in securing our nation and building a better America."

Ferguson, however, said that the budget proposal does not address what the country needs to keep it safe.

"We are in a very dangerous world, and we are also in a technology race with the greatest threat to America, and that is the Chinese Communist Party," Ferguson said. "We need to be focusing on those technologies. We need to be invested in those technologies, like hypersonic missiles, the things that really are important for us to be to continue to be able to defend ourselves and to make sure that freedom remains around the world."

Ferguson said the increased amount for the military in the budget will actually shrink compared to past years due to high inflation and food costs.

"When you look at that, when you look at both the customer inflation as (it) relates to fuel and food with our military, it is actually shrinking our budget. The spending is not there," he said. "Then if you if you look at the Green New Deal initiatives, these are expensive, unproven things that have nothing to do with the readiness and the continuation of the narrative of the Biden administration. It's misplaced priorities."

He said the government needs to look forward and spend more on cybersecurity and defenses in space to prevent our enemies from attacking our satellites.

"That's very dangerous position for us to be in in the end, we've got to be thinking very much and very forward weight thinking about the future investing in those technologies and simultaneously, let’s invest in our men and women in the military, making sure they’ve got the resources they need," he told Newsmax.

