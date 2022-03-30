Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden's Budget Doesn't Focus on Priorities

President Joe Biden's proposed budget focuses far too much on climate change than on priorities such as Ukraine or border security, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax.

"Budgets are about priorities, and when you're spending $5.8 trillion, and your focus is climate change, now, think about this in regard to where we are," Blackburn told Wednesday's "National Report."

In addition to Russia's hostilities against Ukraine, there is the threat from China and the "two other members of the axis of evil," Iran and North Korea, Blackburn added.

"Then you have people from 160 countries that came across the border this year," she said, noting a million people have crossed but the administration has said it will not put any money into stopping "people that we do not know who they are or where they're from."

The budget also calls for a 4% increase for defense at a time when the interest rate is 8%, but a 14% increase for social programs, Blackburn said.

The Title 42 program, which kept people with COVID-19 from crossing the border, also is ending this weekend, which marks a "very dangerous step," Blackburn said, adding she thinks former President Donald Trump was "right to have put that into place."

"Americans look at what is happening at the border, they look at what is happening with this president's budget, with the issue of inflation, with gas prices, and say, 'I sure do miss President Donald Trump,'" Blackburn said.

Blackburn also spoke out about reports about a hot mic moment from a metro school board in Nashville, Tennessee, last week about her interaction with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

During a meeting last week, board members were talking and one was overheard asking another, "Can we just go set Marsha Blackburn on fire?" reports Fox affiliate WZTV in Nashville.

"This has no place in public discourse and for the metro school board member who said this to have made that comment; they had to know they were on an open mic," Blackburn said.

Further, Blackburn said she was right to question Jackson on her record as a judge and a public defender, to ask about parental rights, and where Jackson stands on critical race theory, among other issues.

"These are all issues that are going to come before the court," Blackburn said. "They are of interest to the American public. In a hearing, you're going to ask these questions, and I will continue to ask questions that we need answers to before someone gets a lifetime appointment on the U.S. Supreme Court."

