Gov. Abbott: Mar-a-Lago Raid Shows Biden Administration 'Next-Level Nixonian'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott accused the Biden administration of being "next-level Nixonian" with the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.

FBI agents raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday night. Multiple reports said the raid was related to the handling of presidential records, including classified documents, after leaving office.

Abbott joined other fellow Republicans who have said the raid was politically motivated to prevent Trump from running in 2024.

"This is next-level Nixonian," Abbott tweeted. "Never before has the country seen an Administration go to such extent to use the levers of government to target a former President and political rival. This weaponizes power to squelch dissent. Such abuses must have limits."

Abbott has been at odds with the administration due to the migrant surge at the southern border that began after President Joe Biden took office.

The governor even started a process by which migrants in Texas are bused to sanctuary cities, namely Washington, D.C., and New York City, to protest the federal government's failure to protect the U.S.-Texas border.