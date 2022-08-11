Rep. Perry to Newsmax: FBI, DOJ Waging 'Tyranny' Against Conservatives

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., has a problem with Attorney General Merrick Garland suggesting that the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort was an evenhanded application of the law.

"That's not the impression that anybody [else] gets," Perry told Newsmax on Thursday evening on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" with guest host Carl Higbie.

To accentuate his point, Perry noted the respective sagas of Hunter Biden's now-infamous laptop, President Joe Biden's knowledge of son Hunter's business dealings with international companies, or Hillary Clinton's avoidance of legal troubles from her alleged inability to conceal classified emails while serving as President Barack Obama's secretary of state.

"[The American people] have watched every single Democrat, every person they know on the left, get a free pass [from federal agencies] for everything under the sun," Perry said.

"Meanwhile, every person on the right, your regular hard-working citizen who's a voter, gets persecuted by their government, their Justice Department. ... and I'm just a recent, high-profile member of that" club.

Shortly after the Monday search of Trump's Florida resort, the FBI confiscated Perry's phone, while the congressman was vacationing with family.

"They said, 'We're here to seize your cellphone,'" Perry recalled, adding that the FBI agents refused to say why they were taking it.

"[The DOJ and FBI] 'could have contacted my lawyers," said Perry, who is up for reelection in November. "But they chose to make a spectacle of it ... it's all for the spectacle. They seek to coerce and intimidate those that don't bend the knee" to the Democratic Party.

Perry said the FBI agents only "imaged" his confiscated phone rather than combing through every contact and text message.

"They don't have authorization to look through it," and the feds returned his phone, he said. "But keep in mind the unprecedented nature of this tyranny."

In general, Perry said that none of the three branches of government — executive, legislative and judicial — are legally permitted to intimidate or coerce other branches.

At the same time, Perry — chairman of the House Freedom Caucus — wonders if his phone seizure was retaliation for his demanding impeachment hearings against Garland after the Department of Justice attempted to label some parental groups attending school board meetings as "domestic terrorists."

Come November, though, Perry believes the Republicans will have the last laugh.

"We're going to take back the House" in the midterm elections, Perry said. "There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it's about 90 days away."

