Ex-Trump WH Staffer Posts 128K-plus Emails From Seized Hunter Biden Laptop

A former White House staffer during the Trump administration has apparently posted more than 120,000 emails from Hunter Biden's now-infamous laptop computer, which was seized by the FBI in 2019.

Garrett Ziegler, 26, previously an aide to Peter Navarro, former Trump economic adviser, reportedly uploaded 128,775 emails to a searchable database this week through his organization, Marco Polo.

The site, BidenLaptopEmails.com, allows users to download all the supposed Hunter Biden emails for Mac or Windows computers.

The emails reportedly span from December 2009 to March 2019 — shortly before Hunter Biden dropped off his MacBook Pro at a Delaware computer store, but never returned to pick it up.

The database reportedly does not include other material from Hunter's laptop, such as text messages, photos or documents.

Among the reported highlights, according to the Daily Mail:

The ''10 for the big guy'' message, which potentially links President Joe Biden to son Hunter's overseas business dealings — during Joe Biden's time as vice president (2009-17) — through a 10% equity stake in a Chinese energy conglomerate.

Hunter Biden describing an apparent quid pro quo with a Mexican billionaire's son, outlining how Biden got him into the White House and presidential inauguration ceremony, and then thanking him for visits to a villa.

In a statement on the site, Marco Polo — which bills itself as a "nonprofit research group exposing corruption and blackmail to drive an American renaissance" — characterized Hunter Biden's laptop as "a modern Rosetta Stone of white and blue collar crime."

The website also includes the following introduction:

"Here are the 128k emails from the Biden Laptop, which is a modern Rosetta Stone of white and blue collar crime under the patina of 'the Delaware Way.'"

"... Prior to the discovery of the Rosetta Stone, a number of ancient languages were mere gibberish and hash marks. Similarly, the emails on the Biden Laptop illuminated previously convoluted webs of people you see leading the charge for global governance; truly, the emails can be considered a translation tool for Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) gathering."

The site also pointed out that Hunter Biden's laptop had been abandoned, and never stolen or hacked, as a legal loophole for posting the trove of emails online.

"Having seen the lengths that the FBI and other entities in the apparatus have gone to harass citizens who expose corruption ... Marco Polo testifies that the contents of the Biden Laptop were abandoned property," the site says.

"We do not condone, encourage, intend, or have any knowledge that any other person will or may use the information herein for any unlawful purpose. Marco Polo's motive is to see justice delivered — to all criminals — by those whose responsibility it is to carry out that duty."

The Daily Mail reportedly had the laptop authenticated by top cyber forensics experts last year; and earlier in 2022, The Washington Post and The New York Times independently verified the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop.

In 2019, Hunter Biden left the laptop at the repair shop in Delaware.

In October 2020, after possessing the computer for many months, store owner Mac Isaac subsequently turned over the hard-drive contents of Biden's laptop to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was then-President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

That led to a major story from the New York Post, detailing the materials from the seized laptop.

This all occurred in the runup to the 2020 presidential election between Trump and Joe Biden.

During this period, even as certain media sources verified the authenticity of Hunter Biden's seized laptop, other entities dismissed the controversy as mere Russian disinformation.

Also, at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in March, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., received permission to enter the hard-drive contents of Biden's seized laptop into the Congressional Record.

This potentially sets the stage for Republican lawmakers launching a full-scale investigation into the alleged corruption exposed from Hunter Biden's laptop in 2023, if Republicans take back control of the House chamber after the November midterm elections.