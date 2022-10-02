Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: It's 'Sodom and Gomorrah' at FBI

Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert, who claims to be citing whistleblower reports, alleged on Newsmax that the FBI is comparable to "Sodom and Gomorrah."

Gohmert tells "The Count" on Saturday that he's "hearing from more FBI agents, [and] people in the Justice Department, almost every day. And they are talking about the corruption and the way in which the Department of Justice and the FBI are being manipulated and used to intimidate."

Gohmert added that "this Justice Department has gone to the old Nazi way of intimidating, of trying to manipulate and scare people into doing exactly what they said no matter how unconstitutional it is."

"And at the same time, if you're involved in sexual improprieties, well, then for your benefit, you need to be on the top floor of the FBI where the command center is because they seem to get away with things that the rank and file field agents don't."

Speaking on allegations of a corrupt culture, Gohmert adds, "it's not only the FBI; it's in the DOJ."

The prompt for Gohmert's criticism of the DOJ and FBI comes in light of a bill that would provide more funding for those institutions.

The bill, the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, would, according to Newsweek, update "the filing fees that merging companies pay to law enforcement to review their transactions." But Gohmert argues that the bill unduly provides funding for the FBI and DOJ to wield over already impressionable Big Tech and social media companies.

"We have evidence," the congressman adds, "they have been working with the Big Tech, the social media giants, to censor — to shut up — conservatives, to manipulate elections."

