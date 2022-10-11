Stephen Miller to Newsmax: Lawsuit Shows FBI Election 'Scheme', Coverup

A lawsuit filed earlier this month by America First Legal that alleges the FBI colluded with Facebook to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story is really an "intelligence op" against the "American people," Stephen Miller tells Newsmax TV.

Miller, president of America First Legal and a former senior adviser in the Trump administration, said the FBI has "stonewalled" requests for information, making the lawsuit necessary.

"This is one of the great dastardly intelligence operations in modern history," Miller said Tuesday on "Spicer & Co." "And the fact that this administration has compounded the terrible crime of the illegal election interference in 2020 by now breaking the law to cover up the extent" of the scheme "should terrify all Americans."

Miller disputed claims that the government has a role in monitoring election speech, even when it comes from foreign governments.

"The FBI was engaged in the very thing with which they accused foreign nations of doing," he said.

"Other countries are always trying to engage in various activities, just like we are. The evil here, the danger here, is our own government engaged in election subterfuge," Miller said. "That's something that you see in dictatorships. That's something that you see in third-world states.

"We're so used to the idea of living in a free country we can't even envision what this portends that we end up in a world where (an) unelected security state decides for itself who becomes the president of the United States."

It's not the job of the FBI to have any involvement in the dissemination of free speech online, Miller said.

"I think that we can all agree now that the true interferers in our elections are the FBI," he said. 'They are the ones that are interfering in the election and if they continually interfer in the election and still are right now, for example, with these outrageous intimidations, arrests of pro-life Americans — a clear attempt to try to pressure pro-life voters not to show up and vote not to organize not to engage in grassroots activity ahead of the midterm election."

