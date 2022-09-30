Stephen Miller to Newsmax: Biden Not 'Cognitively Present'

President Joe Biden is "not cognitively present" and is putting the United States in danger as long as he remains in office, Stephen Miller, who served as a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, argues on Newsmax.

"Every cabinet secretary needs to be asked whether or not they're going to invoke the 25th Amendment," Miller said in an interview on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Thursday night. "He does not have the mental capacity to serve as the president of the United States of America. If he was in a nursing home, he would be in the assisted living section, not the area where people are in a retirement community who are living their own lives and who are making their own decisions … he would be in the round-the-clock care section for someone who forgets who they are, where they are and what they're doing."

Miller's comments come after Biden, while speaking at the White House Conference on Nutrition, Hunger, and Health on Wednesday, asked the audience where Rep. Jackie Walorski was — almost two months after the Indiana Republican congresswoman was killed in an automobile accident in Indiana in August.

"He is completely cognitively diminished and deteriorated," Miller told Bolling.

And with the world now being "more violent, more dangerous, more unstable than ever before," this puts the United States in a dangerous situation, he added.

"We can talk about Afghanistan, the greatest foreign policy humiliation in American history without even a close second," said Miller. "We can talk about the fact that this administration is now presiding over the first [major] war in Europe since the Second World War … you're talking about someone that could lead us to nuclear war. You're talking about something that could lead us to world war."

He further accused Biden's administration of covering for him, calling them "complicit in putting America and the world in unconscionable danger."

"Our nation's safety depends upon the faculties of Joe Biden, who we know has completely and totally gone mentally," said Miller. "The aides that are covering for him are complicit in whatever horror should befall us in the world."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had difficulty explaining Biden's shout-out to Walorski, and Miller said that's because the administration is in a "cover-up operation" for Biden.

"[They are] trying to hide what's happened to him mentally," said Miller. "All the countries around the world are looking at this, friend and foe, and realizing that America is led by a man who does not know what day of the week it is, what month it is … everyone knows it. And that is truly frightening for this country."

