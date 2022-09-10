Stephen Miller, Brian Jack Subpoenaed in Trump Electors Case

Stephen Miller and Brian Jack, two top White House advisers under former President Donald Trump, have been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in connection with a growing investigation concerning Trump's fundraising activities and plans to submit electors said to be pledged to Trump from the swing states President Joe Biden won in the 2020 election.

The grand jury is seeking information related to the Save America PAC and plans to submit the slates of electors to either block or delay Congress' certification of Biden's Electoral College win on Jan. 6, reported The New York Times.

Miller, Trump's top speechwriter and a senior policy adviser, and Jack, Trump's final White House political director, would not comment about the subpoenas when contacted by the newspaper, which reported the grand jury's actions based on sources briefed on the matter.

Jack remains an adviser to Trump, as well as to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Miller and Jack were subpoenaed along with more than a dozen people who worked in the White House or on Trump's campaign, including the former chief of staff to Ivanka Trump. The former president's daughter was also one of his senior advisers.

Miller has received money from Save America, which was formed shortly after Election Day 2020. However, The Times noted he was not known to have been involved in the plan on electors or fundraising efforts, even though he discussed electors during an interview on Dec. 14, 2020, the same day the Electoral College was meeting to cast its votes for president.

In that interview, which was on Fox News, Miller said state lawmakers in key swing states were working to send "an alternate slate of electors" to Congress.

Jack has not been paid by Save America, and while in the White House, his role was usually to advise Trump on down-ballot races.

Along with asking for information about the Save America PAC, the subpoenas were also seeking communications with pro-Trump lawyers who helped to devise the plan to submit other electors.

A subpoena does not mean that the recipient is under investigation, but that the Justice Department is seeking information from that person, noted The Times.

The grand jury is seeking information related to the Save America PAC's plans to submit the slates of electors, after Trump and his backers promoted a plan that presenting other electors would be justification for delaying or even blocking Biden's Electoral College win on Jan. 6.

Starting this past spring, several subpoenas were sent to Republican state lawmakers and officials and focused on the elector plan.

Those were signed by veteran federal prosecutor Thomas P. Windom, the lead on the inquiry. Another contained the name of federal prosecutor Mary L. Dohrmann, who has been working with Windom.

They filed appearances in a case brought by attorney John Eastman, one of the architects of the elector plan, who is demanding that a cellphone seized by federal agents in June be returned.