Dr. Redfield to Newsmax: Fauci, Collins Pushed Wet Market Theory

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield told Newmax on Saturday that "no meaningful evidence" supports a COVID-19 "spillover" event or wet market origin pushed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, and that the preponderance of evidence points to a lab leak.

"When people say all the evidence points towards spillover, I say, 'What evidence?'" Redfield told "Saturday Agenda."

"There really is no meaningful evidence to support spillover; there's a lot of opinions for spillover, and there was a lot of people who put their thumb on the scale: Tony was one of them — Fauci and [National Institutes of Health director Francis] Collins," Redfield added. "They really put their thumb on the scale of this very rapidly."

Fauci is the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"In late January, early February, they got the scientific community to coalesce around a single hypothesis. I had asked Tony and Collins to have NIH lead a very open, transparent, aggressive, scientific debate on both hypotheses, but they rapidly coalesced around a single hypothesis — spillover. As a virologist, I have no doubt in my mind ... that the origin of this epidemic, sadly, was a consequence of science and a laboratory leak."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com