Fauci, NIH Director Discussed 'Take Down' on Herd Immunity

Emails released Friday by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis reveal, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the National Institute of Health Director, Dr. Francis Collins, discussing a "quick and devastating" takedown of the Great Barrington Declaration (GBD), which proposes an end to lockdowns, and favors a herd immunity and care for the most vulnerable focused strategy.

"This proposal from three fringe epidemiologists who met with the Secretary seems to be getting a lot of attention — and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Leavitt at Stanford," Collins writes to Fauci on Oct. 8, 2020. "There needs to be a quick and devastating published take down of its premises. I don't see anything like that on line yet — is it underway?"

No more than 10 minutes later, Fauci responds, "I'm pasting in below a piece from Wired [, There is no 'scientific divide' over herd immunity,] that debunks this theory."

One of the "premises" included in the GBD mentions that "we know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity – i.e. the point at which the rate of new infections is stable – and that this can be assisted by (but is not dependent upon) a vaccine. Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity."

Nearly a week later, after his correspondence with Collins, another email published by economic and political historian Phil Magness, Fauci writes to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx, citing his "very [strong]" public stance against the GBD.

After the release of Fauci's email to Birx, which alludes of his condemnation of the GBD, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a public health policy expert at Stanford University, whom Collins cited as one of the three fringe epidemiologists, tweeted, "I know what it feels like to be the subject of a propaganda attack by my own government."

Appearing on episode 1747 of the "The Joe Rogan Experience," Dr. Peter McCullough, a board-certified cardiologist who testified before committees the United States Senate regarding the treatment of COVID-19, said the "talking point" that "99% of people in the hospital were unvaccinated" was propaganda and a "talking point designed to encourage people to get vaccinated."

On July 4, 2021, Fauci told NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" that "if you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2% of them are unvaccinated."

The other two fringe epidemiologists Collins cites include Martin Kulldorff, an epidemiologist at Harvard University, Sunetra Gupta, an epidemiologist at Oxford University.