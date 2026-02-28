WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Iranians Will Rise, Take Country Back

By    |   Saturday, 28 February 2026 09:18 PM EST

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, predicted Saturday that the Iranian public would rise in the wake of strikes against its Islamic leadership and take control of the government, suggesting a more stable and peaceful state would emerge.

A member of the House Armed Services Committee, the third-term Fallon dismissed criticism of Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who earlier in the day accused President Donald Trump of starting a "dangerous and illegal" war.

"The imbecilic objections from the left, from Warren and others, maybe they don't understand that we're living in a very small and dangerous world and who Iran is," the retired Air Force veteran whose district is northeast of Dallas said on Newsmax's special coverage of the strikes on Iran.

"But the president means business. He showed it. And you know that I think what's going to happen, my prediction over the next couple of days is the Iranian people are going to rise up and they're going to take their country back," he said.

An Islamic revolution toppled the U.S.-supported monarchy of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in 1979, establishing an anti-Western theocratic state, which has remained in power for 47 years.

"The American left is more critical of this strike than some nonaligned countries," Fallon said. "So, you know it's really shocking, but they should be embarrassed. And this is a great day for American freedom."

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 28 February 2026 09:18 PM
