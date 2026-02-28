Trump: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed in Strikes

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in joint Israeli-U.S. airstrikes early Saturday, President Donald Trump said.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Iranian state media confirmed the Supreme Leader's death.

"This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS," Trump continued.

"He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," Trump added.

"This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country."

The president cited reports that many Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, security, and police forces "no longer want to fight, and are looking for Immunity from us."

"As I said last night, 'Now they can have Immunity, later they only get Death!'" Trump wrote.

"Hopefully, the IRGC and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots, and work together as a unit to bring back the Country to the Greatness it deserves," he continued.

"That process should soon be starting in that, not only the death of Khamenei but the Country has been, in only one day, very much destroyed and, even, obliterated," Trump wrote.

"The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!"

Previously, Newsmax correspondent Zach Anders reported that Khamenei was killed, and Newsmax later confirmed the Iranian leader's death.

In a televised address Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel eliminated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, senior regime officials, and senior nuclear officials.

He added that in the coming days, "we will hit thousands of targets of the terror regime."

"There are growing indications that [Khamenei] is no longer alive," Netanyahu said, according to The Jerusalem Post. He did not provide additional details.

Netanyahu's comments came after Israel and the U.S. launched attacks on Iranian military targets in what Israel has dubbed Operation Roaring Lion and the U.S. has called Operation Epic Fury.

Israel's Channel 12 News reported that Netanyahu was shown an image of Khamenei's body after Iranian authorities recovered it from his compound in Tehran, The Times of Israel reported.

Israel carried out a massive strike on the compound in the opening salvo of attacks on Iran early Saturday.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter updated American officials that Israel had succeeded in killing Khamenei, a source familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel, confirming earlier reporting by Axios.

Khamenei, 86, became Iran's highest authority in 1989 following the death of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Israel long viewed Khamenei as a destabilizing force in the Middle East, citing his backing for terrorist groups including Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

He had been the target of several assassination attempts since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Most notably, on June 27, 1981, a bomb exploded during a speech at a mosque in Tehran, severely injuring him and permanently paralyzing his right arm, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Khamenei had six children, including Mojtaba Khamenei, who had been touted in recent years as a possible successor.

