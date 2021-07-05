Eric Trump to Newsmax: 'There Is a War on This Flag'

With fireworks over Mount Rushmore canceled once again and college students saying they are ashamed to say they are American, there is essentially a "war" on patriotism and the flag, Eric Trump tells Newsmax.

"They want to get rid of our Pledge of Allegiance. They want to get rid of our national anthem. They want to get rid of 'under God,'" Trump, son of former President Donald Trump and vice president of the Trump Organization, said Monday on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"I mean, there is a war on this country. There is a war on this flag, and it's quite frankly one of the reasons my father ran to become commander in chief," he told guest host Carl Higbee. "It's one of the reasons, frankly, he won."

Eric Trump said people are "sick and tired of the nonsense" and said that once the college students seen in a recent video saying they see the United States as oppressive and unjust have had time to travel abroad and see what other countries are like, they will likely "realize how incredible this country is."

Trump said two tweets by Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., slamming the Fourth of July as representing the freedom of white people only, are "ironic."

''[W]hen they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they're referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren't free," Bush tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, she added: "We know what our own freedom looks like. End the slavery permitted under the 13th amendment. End the War on Drugs. End police violence. End health care, housing, and education apartheid. WE are the experts on our own liberation. And we won't stop until it's won.''

But Trump noted that Bush, who is Black, is herself one of the most powerful people in the U.S. government. "She's a congresswoman. I mean, she's doing awfully well, right?"

The left often uses such statements to distract from President Joe Biden's "horrible policies," Trump said. "Look what's happening. Look at energy prices in this country. Look at inflation in this country," he said, adding that nations such as China and Russia have no respect for Biden.

"Then you go down to southern border and you look at the disaster. ... And then you look at the fact that he literally can't get out a sentence without fumbling."

Many people who were "50/50" on which candidate to vote for in the last election and ended up marking their ballots for Biden are now regretting that decision, Trump said.

"You might not have liked a mean tweet or what you perceived as a mean tweet, but there's one thing you can say about [Donald] Trump: He was a very honest president. There's no one who is a greater cheerleader for the United States of America than him.''

Trump hinted that his father might well be up for another run for the nation's highest office in 2024, something that the former commander in chief has yet to formally declare.

"My father doesn't need this job. He did it because he saw a country that was going down the tube, and it's happening again. Right now," he said. "We, as a family, love this nation [and] will never stop fighting for the greatest country in the world, which is [the] United States of America."

