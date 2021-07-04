Fierce Backlash After Rep. Bush Claims Black People 'Still Aren't Free' In US

Congresswoman and “squad” member Cori Bush, D-Mo., is facing backlash for her Fourth of July tweet claiming America is only free for white people.

“[W]hen they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people," she tweeted Sunday. "This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

Podcast host Darrell B. Harrison, the Dean of Social Media at Grace to You, slammed Bush as "an angry black woman—a very angry black woman" whose anger "is eating her alive from the inside out.

"I pity her because the ‘freedom’ she seeks is not the freedom she needs," he said. "As such, freedom will continue to evade her as long as she carries that anger within her heart.”

Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell responded to Bush by telling his followers on Twitter, “[D]o not respond to this idiot: She just wants attention: She hates herself!!!”

Former GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik tweeted: “I could say something rude, but I think it’s best to make sure we have someone running against her & ensure that individual has our full support along with access to every resource necessary to take her seat in 2022.”

Former Trump spokeswoman Katrina Pierson responded: “[A]pparently history continues to escape black Democrats who have probably never heard of Crispus Attucks. But then, these are the same people that continue to be, and vote for, Democrats who marginalize, compartmentalize, and victimize minorities in this country then complain.”

Writer Thomas Chatterton Williams posted a Twitter thread, which read “I’m a 40-year-old American descendent of slaves. The year is 2021, and I have been ‘free’ my entire life. Another thought: Who is the ‘they’ in this construction? The implication is that black people (and presumably other non-whites) uniformly feel alienated from such notions of freedom. This would shock Ralph Ellison, Albert Murray, Stanley Crouch, and countless anonymous others.”