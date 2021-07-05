American pride resonates with most segments of the population, though not with young adults, according to a new poll.

Only 36% of respondents aged 18 to 24 said they were very or extremely proud to be American, a new Issues & Insights/TechnoMetrica Institute of Policy and Politics survey found. That made the age group the only tracked demographic in which pride falls below 50%.

The poll found an almost identical percentage (35%) of the 18-24 group saying they are only slightly or not proud at all to be an American.

The results prompted tippinsights to invoke former President Ronald Reagan's observation that, "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."

The I&I/TIPP poll determined the percentage of people who are "extremely/very proud to be an American."

Among age groups, those 65+ (86%) had the most people who responded favorably, followed by 45-64 (75%) and 25-44 (59%).

Overall, 68% of respondents said they were extremely or very proud to be an American. Another 15% were "moderately" proud.

Only 6% say they "aren't proud at all," being an American, and 8% say they are only "slightly proud."

In what tippinsights said was somewhat of a surprise because of universities having become bastions of the left, the poll found that 75% of college graduates are extremely/very proud to be an American, compared with 62% of those with only a high school diploma.

In terms of political ideology, conservatives (81%) as a group were more extremely/very proud to be American than moderates (66%) and liberals (55%).

TIPP also found that 24% of liberals say they are only somewhat proud or are not proud at all to be American. Just 4% of conservatives and 6% of moderates say this.

The recent climate of racial tension in the U.S. apparently showed in the TIPP poll, as 73% of whites and 56% of Blacks/Hispanics answered favorably. However, only 7% of Blacks and 9% of Hispanics say they aren't proud at all of their nationality.

While the poll generally found strong pride in America, it revealed that men (81%) are far more extremely or very proud than women (65%) to be American.

Also, single women (51%) are far less proud of their nationality than married women (70%), according to tippinsights.

The I&I/TIPP poll was conducted by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence from June 30-July 2 and includes responses from 1,424 adults. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 points.