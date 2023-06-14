Eric Trump to Newsmax: Dems Abuse Law to Protect 'Their Little Fiefdom'

Beware, Republican presidential primary candidates: The Democratic Party is going to target you next, Eric Trump warned on Newsmax.

"If you get in the way of the Democratic Party, if you question their power, if you interfere with their little fiefdom, they will target you," Eric Trump, former President Donald Trump's middle son and the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, told Wednesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"They will come after you, and they will try and destroy your life. It is rape and pillage. They will burn down the street. It doesn't matter for these people. They will take out innocent people. They will go after your family. They will go after your kids.

"They'll send the FBI spy on your campaign."

GOP primary candidates might not have gotten the full brunt of it yet, because Donald Trump is taking the "arrows," but they will, Eric Trump warned.

"You have one person out there fighting — and no disrespect anybody else in the Republican field — they would run over those people," Eric Trump told host Carl Higbie. "They would bankrupt those people in about 37 seconds.

"Those people don't have the voice to fight this corruption. They don't have the pocket to fight this corruption. I mean, my father spent hundreds of millions dollars of his own money, beating these people back and, frankly, showing the corruption in the system."

Exposing corruption will be a large part of the Trump presidential legacy, his middle son continued.

"It's actually going to be one of Donald Trump's greatest legacies, which is exposing the corruption that has always existed, but that they always swept under the rug," Eric Trump said.

Donald Trump has stood strong, with relentless energy, and will continue to fight for the American people, against even Republicans seeking to topple him, his son added.

"He cannot be run over; he will not be intimidated; he will not stop," Eric Trump said. "He will leave the courthouse; he will do an off-the-record stop, meaning he'll go to a restaurant; and then he will go and give a campaign speech that very same night after he gets indicted on 37 counts because he knows the game.

"He has to stand up to the nonsense for this country; otherwise, we're not going to have democracy anymore because these people are trying to subvert democracy. They're trying to take away people's vote by controlling every aspect of the system. And, Carl, it's disgusting. It's not right. But people see exactly what's happening.

"People are sick and tired of the nonsense."

