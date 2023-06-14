Trump Celebrates 77th Birthday, Likely With Low-Key Dinner

Former President Donald Trump is celebrating his 77th birthday Wednesday in a much more low-key fashion after a busy day that saw him become the first former president in U.S. history to be arrested by his successor and political rival.

"Trump is [known for] hating his birthday, and never celebrates it in a meaningful way," a source told the New York Post. "Insiders say he feels even more so this year as he doesn't want to call attention to the fact he's turning 77.

"No big party is planned."

The plans are likely to be a low-key dinner at his Bedminster, New Jersey, home with former first lady Melania Trump and his youngest son Baron Trump, 17, according to the Post.

Trump was serenaded with "Happy Birthday" twice after he was arrested, processed, released on 37 federal counts, including Tuesday night during his address to supporters and donor at Bedminster, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

Someone shouted "happy birthday," prompting Trump's response.

"Thank you," Trump said. "Happy birthday. Great birthday. Nice birthday, isn't it? Nice birthday. Wonderful birthday."

The crowd broke out into singing "Happy Birthday."

"They were saying 'happy birthday,' I was with Eric and Lara and the kids: 'Happy birthday, Grandpa,'" Trump told the crowd. "And I said, 'Oh, great. I just got charged with, they want 400 years approximately, if you add them all up – a fake, a fake 400 years old.

"Thank you, darling, that's so nice. Wonderful birthday. "And we're going make it into the greatest birthday of all."

Trump was also serenaded at the popular Cuban restaurant after leaving the Miami courthouse in his motorcade.

"I think we have a rigged deal here," Trump said in video shown on Newsmax. "We have a country that's corrupt. It's a country that's got no borders.

"We have a country that's got nothing but problems. We have a nation in decline, and then they do this stuff."



Supporters greeted him and laid hands on him in prayer.

"Some birthday," Trump responded to one reveler who remembered his day. "Some birthday: We've got a government that is out of control."