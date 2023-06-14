Trump Campaign Raised $2 Million in Hours at Bedminster

The Trump campaign raised more than $2 million at the Bedminster, New Jersey, fundraiser Tuesday night, hours after former President Donald Trump was arrested, processed, and released from a Miami courthouse.

The donor and bundler fundraiser was planned for the night before Trump's 77th birthday weeks before the indictment was delivered, but it was ultimately punctuated by Trump's address to supporters.

There was $2.04 million raised, just topping the goal, a source told Politico.

The goal was modest after the Trump campaign reported a $10 million windfall in the week after his Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indictment, including $1.1 million in the day prior to his arrest, and $2 million on the day of the Manhattan arraignment.

Tuesday night was the first official campaign fundraiser for his 2024 campaign.

The second-quarter campaign fundraising deadline is just weeks away as Trump faces myriad legal proceedings and a drawn-out fight against more than 10 challengers in the 2024 GOP primary.

Attendees at the Bedminster event paid at least $1,000 to be there, according to Politico.

Although Trump has historically relied on small, individual donations averaging around $30, he is getting more active with major contributors and bundlers. His campaign expects 300 bundlers on board by the end of June, sources had told Politico earlier this week.

Attending a Trump 2024 campaign fundraiser will not come cheap. Tuesday's invitation obtained by Politico says bundlers of at least $100,000 get a private candlelight dinner, while there are lower tiers for photo opportunities with Trump and a "VIP reception with elected officials and special guests."

The Trump campaign will get 90% of the funds raised, while Trump's Save America PAC will get the other 10%, potentially for paying noncampaign activities, including legal bills, according to Politico.