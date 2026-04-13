Rep. Ogles to Newsmax: Swalwell, Gonzales Must Go

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., on Monday sharply criticized fellow lawmakers while calling for the removal of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, alleging a broader pattern of misconduct and lack of accountability within Congress.

Swalwell, the Democrat front-runner in the race for governor of California, on Monday suspended his campaign amid a series of sexual assault and misconduct allegations by a former staff member and at least three other women.

Gonzales, who was running for reelection to the House, earlier this year dropped out of the race following reports that he exchanged sexually explicit text messages with a staffer who later died by suicide.

In remarks on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation," Ogles accused Democrat leadership of knowingly protecting what he described as problematic behavior.

"I would argue that the Democrats knew that he was a predator, but they protected him," Ogles said, referring to Swalwell.

He further claimed that internal political considerations were crucial when concerns were raised publicly.

"It was only until he started running for governor, and he was in their way, that they took him out," Ogles added.

Ogles did not provide evidence to support his allegations, but argued that the situation reflects a larger issue in Washington.

"There's a pattern here. It's got to stop," he said.

The Tennessee Republican also pointed to longstanding concerns about how Congress handles misconduct claims, including references to a fund historically used to settle certain workplace complaints.

"There's actually a slush fund in Congress that pays out some sexual harassment types of allegations," Ogles said.

He noted that he was among a group of lawmakers who voted to increase transparency around such settlements, a reform effort that gained bipartisan attention in recent years.

Congress previously passed measures requiring greater disclosure of settlements and shifting financial responsibility from taxpayers to individual members found liable in harassment cases. However, debate has continued over whether those reforms go far enough.

Ogles said he plans to pursue formal action when lawmakers return to Washington, indicating that efforts to remove Swalwell and Gonzalez could soon be introduced.

"Swalwell needs to go. Gonzalez needs to go as well," he said. "I think that's going to come to the floor as soon as we get back."

Neither Swalwell nor Gonzalez has publicly responded to Ogles' latest remarks as of Monday.

The comments come amid an already tense political environment, with ethics and accountability issues increasingly becoming points of partisan conflict.

While calls for disciplinary action against members of Congress are not uncommon, such efforts often face procedural hurdles and require significant support to advance.

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