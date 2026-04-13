Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Congress Should Leave Swalwell's Fate to Ethics Panel

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Monday that he would support expelling Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., if the House Committee on Ethics recommends it.

He said that Congress should follow the regular-order process, as sexual misconduct allegations against the California Democrat roil the House and upend state politics.

"Well, yeah. If it goes through the ethics committee, this is the way it's supposed to work," Alford said in an interview on "Wake Up America." He said that "the same happens in Congress" as in the justice system, where allegations are investigated and people are either "found guilty or acquitted of a certain charge."

Alford said he has taken the same stance in past misconduct cases and was waiting for the bipartisan ethics committee to do its work before the House weighs punishment.

"I've been very consistent throughout this all," Alford said. "There are several members, some in our body — in our conference — that are going through this ethics committee."

"It is a bipartisan committee, very wise members of Congress who are very thoughtful about this. And I'm waiting on their decision … so that we can make a decision on the punishment for those members," he added.

Alford said that expulsion remains possible, but only after the process runs its course.

"Should they be expelled? Possibly so, but let's do it the right way," he said. "Republicans are big about returning to regular order, and that's what this process entails."

Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor following sexual assault allegations reported by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN, accusations he has denied.

The Associated Press reported that Swalwell said he was stepping back from the race while fighting what he called false allegations, as pressure mounted from fellow Democrats and some House members signaled they would support expulsion if warranted.

House Democrat leaders have called for a swift investigation and urged Swalwell to end his gubernatorial bid, but he has not resigned from Congress.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., has separately said she plans to pursue a House vote to expel him, escalating pressure on Democrat leadership and putting more focus on what action the ethics committee might take.

Under Article I of the Constitution, each chamber of Congress may punish its members for disorderly behavior and, with a two-thirds vote, expel a member.

House history shows expulsion is rare, and disciplinary matters are often funneled through the ethics committee before leaders decide whether to move forward with censure, reprimand, or removal.

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