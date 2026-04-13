Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Swalwell Should Resign

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., should resign his House seat "in the best interest of everyone" amid sexual misconduct allegations, Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Early," Harris said the mounting allegations against Swalwell, which involve multiple women, demand scrutiny and accountability, regardless of political affiliation.

"These are serious, serious allegations," Harris said, adding that the situation warrants a thorough investigation and decisive action.

"I believe it would be in the best interest of everyone for Eric Swalwell to simply step down and resign."

Swalwell has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

Still, Harris pointed to what he described as a double standard among Democrats, noting Swalwell's past comments during Justice Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation hearings, when the California congressman urged that accusers be believed and fully heard.

"I think it's important for the American people to see accountability," Harris added, signaling that House Republicans are prepared to pursue formal action if necessary.

According to Harris, discussions are underway among lawmakers to introduce privileged motions that could force a vote on censure or expulsion.

He also referenced reports that authorities, including the Manhattan district attorney in New York, may be examining the allegations.

The controversy has already had political consequences for Swalwell.

Several Democrats withdrew support for his gubernatorial bid before he exited the race, raising questions about his standing within his party.

Beyond the Swalwell controversy, Harris also addressed broader legislative challenges as Congress returns to session, including ongoing funding disputes.

He criticized Democrats for what he described as an unwillingness to fully fund the Department of Homeland Security, particularly agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Border Patrol.

"The Democrats want to defund ICE. They want to defund the Border Patrol," Harris said. "We cannot allow that to happen."

Harris indicated Republicans may need to act independently to ensure funding, potentially through reconciliation measures.

He stressed that maintaining border security and supporting law enforcement agencies remains a top priority for conservatives.

As the Swalwell allegations unfold, Harris said the American public expects consistency and accountability from elected officials — a standard he believes must be upheld regardless of party.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com