Sen. Schmitt to Newsmax: Harris Is Beneficiary of Coup

Vice President Kamala Harris’ ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket "happened by way of a coup d'état," and though she has a bit of a bump in polls, she's still in a honeymoon period, Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., told Newsmax Saturday.

"Well, I think you're typically going to have a honeymoon period, right, anytime you have a nominee," Schmitt said on “America Right Now."

"What's unique about this is it happened by way of a coup d'état, so that's historically unique. She's going to have her convention. And now, I think they still could have problems with the pro-Hamas wing of their party, even though she's, you know, passed over Josh Shapiro because he's Jewish, which is really sad and a testament to how radical the party's become.

"But the truth is, she's got alittle bit of a bump here, but those are national polls. And you look at other polls, [Donald] Trump is still winning. So even with this honeymoon period, she's not surpassed him. And what really matters is these 5 or 6 battleground states. And what do they all have in common?

"They have working families that are struggling. The Republican Party now is a multiethnic, working class party. And you look at that ad, there's no way you can make a reasonable argument that people are better off than they were four years ago. So when they go in the polls that is always the most important issue that people ask themselves as to who they're going to vote for. And Kamala Harris is, try as she might, can't run away from that record," he added.

